POLICE-ARRESTS

Two persons have been arrested and charged in connection with the mass shooting incident which occurred at Diamond earlier this month.

Police say they have arrested and jointly charged Alsaki Samuel, 32yrs, mechanic of Redemption Sharpes and Obandelle Neverson, for the death of Gregory Abraham, 33yrs, labourer of Diamond, which occurred at Diamond on Saturday October 14th.

The accused men appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody. The matter has been adjourned November 6th.

Police say Alaski Samuel and Obandelle Neverson were also charged jointly for the attempted murder of Oslyn Thomas, 46yrs, unemployed resident of Diamond, Kerwin John, 52yrs, mason of Diamond, Fitzroy Irish , 59yrs, farmer of Diamond, Andrew Layne, 37yrs, labourer of Diamond, Michael Richards, 18yrs, conductor of Calliaqua, Karima Benjamin, 25yrs, labourer of Diamond, Kimani Richards, 39yrs, mechanic of Diamond, Kenneth Barzie, 44yrs, labourer of Diamond and Venus Thomas, 30yrs, labourer of Diamond.

The accused men appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, and were remanded in custody. The matter has been adjourned to November 6th at the Serious Offences Court.









