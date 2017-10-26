POLICE-WILD LIFE ARREST

A resident of Union Island has been charged for illegally keeping protected wildlife species of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in his possession.

The Ministry of Agriculture says Egbert ‘Sucker’ Adams was charged on Friday October 20th during the sitting of the 3rd Magisterial Court in Union Island.

Adams was arrested on September 4th, following information that he was seen poaching wildlife species on the island. In conducting a search of his home, three (3) juvenile Grenadines Boa snakes, Corallus Grena-densis were found in his possession.

This offence is in contravention of Section 13 (I) of the Wildlife Protection Act, No. 52 of 2009. The snakes were removed from his possession and later delivered to the Forestry Department. They were subsequently re-introduced into their natural habitat on the island.

Adams was taken before Chief Magistrate Rêchanne Browne Mathias where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was charged XCD750.00 to be paid in 2 months. Failure to do so will result in him being imprisoned for a period of 9 months.

The Forestry Department is currently strengthening its presence on Union Island, following the commencement of a conservation initiative to protect several wildlife species and their habitats.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related