Caribbean Vulnerabilities Coalition Workshop

Media practitioners from various Caribbean countries attended a workshop hosted by The Caribbean Vulnerabilities Coalition, CVC. The organization focuses on how vulnerability relates to the risk for HIV and how treatment and cure can be made accessible to persons without discrimination.

The participants, who hailed from Antigua/Barbuda, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago said the sessions were very informative and the forum was timely.

Communications Advisor at CVC, Carol Narcisse, who assisted in facilitating the session – said that the objective of the organization is to bring to the public varying issues affecting the communities that are most vulnerable to HIV and AIDS.

Some of the issues addressed at the forum were Stigma and Discrimination as well as HIV treatments.

Other Representatives at the session included persons attached to the Office of the Prime Minister and NGO’s in Trinidad and Tobago, the Guyana Sex Work Coalition, Trinidad and Tobago Trans Coalition, and Friends For Life.

The Caribbean will join the rest of the Global Community in observing World AIDS Day, on December 1st.









