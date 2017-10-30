Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine, is reassuring Caribbean nationals that the Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar remains strong, despite the impact of recent disasters.

During a recent press briefing to update the media on various economic issues at the local and regional levels, he said the currency has a backing of 98.1 percent.

Mr. Antoine stated that a strong and stable EC dollar is one of the key pillars on which the goals of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are grounded, and a major factor influencing economic growth.

Mr. Antoine said the ECCB was forced to revise the region’s growth forecast downwards as a result of the impact of recent storms in the Caribbean.









