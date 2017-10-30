The Everything Vincy Expo, organized by Invest SVG was staged at the E.T. Joshua Airport site over the weekend and attracted thousands of Vincentians.

The Expo gave local businesses and producers an opportunity to showcase their products and services to the Vincentian public.

The official opening on Friday was addressed by Minister of Economic Planning, Sustainable Development, Industry, Information and Labour, Camillo Gonsalves, who challenged the local Entrepreneurs to lift their game, to ensure that they receive the necessary support to maintain the viability of their businesses.

The Expo was held as part of the Everything Vincy Independence Festival, which was held during the month of October, as part of the Independence Anniversary celebrations.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related