In the Hairoun South East Development (SEDI) Football Championship over the weekend, Volcanoes FC and Awesome FC won the last two Quarter-final matches at the Stubbs Playing Field.

On Saturday, Volcanoes FC beat Country Meet Town QCESCO 3-1 and Awesome FC defeated United FC 2-nil.

Diamond will meet Volcanoes FC in the first semi-final match at the Stubbs Playing Field today at 4:30 p.m.









