In the National Lotteries Authority/Harioun/Flow North East Football League Elite Division yesterday afternoon, Owia FC defeated Carib Warriors 4-3 at the Chilli Playing Field in Georgetown.

For Owia FC, Lawrence Nanton scored 2 goals while Omar Lavia and Dawson Lavia scored one each. Meanwhile, the goals for Carib Warriors were scored by Danovan Child, Keithron Pope and Vanrick Delplesche

Also at the Chilli Playing Field, Pyola FC beat LP Boys 2-1 in a second football match. Wendel Cuffy and Derry Ascott scored for Pyola FC. Curtland Jack netted for LP Boys.

A First Division match between Progressive Force and NW All Stars will take place at the same venue at 4.15 p.m









