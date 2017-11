The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, with Island Blends Success Radio defeating New Era Pepper Stars 25-16 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At the same venue this afternoon, Yanja Young Strugglers will meet Nice Radio Clinches at 5:00 p. m while SVG General Services will meet Third World Man’s Shop Pacers at 6.99 p. m









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related