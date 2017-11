In the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Hairoun Barrouallie Football Championship at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday afternoon, PYOLA of Layou went on a goal scoring spree beating Youngsters FC 5-nil

Goals came from Myron Samuel who scored two, and there was one each by Wendell Cuffy, Shandel Samuel, and Dennis Prescott.

Also at the Keartons Playing Field, Topsidaz will meet Layou FC today at 4.30 p.m.









