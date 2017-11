Lower Questelles advanced to the Final of the South Leeward Champion of Champions Football Championship following their 3-nil victory over Clare Valley in yesterday’s 1st semi-final at the Campden Park Playing Field.

The second semi-final is scheduled for Sunday between Roucha Bay and Top Campden Park at 4.30 p.m., also at the Campden Park Playing Field.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related