VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL RESULTS

The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, where Nice Radio Pine Hill Clinchers defeated Yanja Young Strugglers 54-50 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Also, Third World Man’s Shop won by default from SVG General Services.

In this afternoon’s matches Buccament Bay will meet Island Blends at 5:00p.m and OSCO Ball Warriors will play against Eveready Future Stars at 6:00p.m.

Star Girls (1) will meet Sion Hill tomorrow at 5.00 p.m and Star Girls (2) will oppose New Era Pepper Stars later at 6.00 pm.

All matches will also be played at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.









