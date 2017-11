The COMPUTEC/COMSPORT/BDO/Hairoun Arnos Vale Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Strike Force gained a 1-nil victory over BESCO Pastures at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

This afternoon’s match at 4:30 will be between Marriaqua Future Stars and Hope “B” also at Arnos (2) Playing Field.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related