Yesterday afternoon at the Keartons Playing Field, Layou FC defeated Topsidaz 1-nil in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Hairoun Barrouallie Football Championship.

Ajuba of Spring Village will oppose Vermont also at the Keartons Playing Field at 4.30 this afternoon.









