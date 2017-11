In the Junior Division of the Barrouallie Netball Championship, Star Girls (3) won by default over Troumaca Secondary School last night at the Keartons Hard Court.

However, Star Girls (2) also won by default from Black Strugglers in the Senior Division.

The Championship will continue on Sunday also at the Keartons Hard Court.









