DR. KEIZER-BEACHE- HPV SAFE

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is assuring Vincentians that the Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines are safe, despite a recent upsurge in debate concerning its safety.

The assurance came from Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who said the Human papilloma virus vaccines are vaccines that prevent infection by certain types of human papillomavirus, which can spread through skin-to-skin contact or through sexual activity.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine is unsafe.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) published a summary document of adverse events in the Journal of the American Medical Association for vaccine administration from time of approval in June 2006 to December 2008.

It said the most common events reported were fainting – common after needle injections, especially in pre-teens and teens, local reactions at the site of immunization, Dizziness, Nausea and Headache.









