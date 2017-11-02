GLAMORGAN BEAT NEW YORK-MASTERS T20

At the Park Hill Playing Field, Glamorgan Masters conquered New York Masters by 5 wickets on Tuesday afternoon in a Friendly Twenty/20 Cricket match.

The scores: New York Masters 127 off 19.5-overs; Albert Texeira 26, Foster Lewis 26, Joseph Shortte 21; Elvis John 4 for 14.

Glamorgan Masters 129 for 5 off 17.5-overs; Samuel Richards 60, Gersham Dick 20; Veldon Chance 3 for 35.

In another friendly match, New York Masters will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters this afternoon at half past one at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field.









