North Leeward Predators (2) and Future Legends of Rose Hall played to a goalless draw in yesterday afternoon’s opening match of the Rudy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

However, De Nobriga’s Troumaca Bay will play defending champions, Sharpes FC also at the Petit Bordel Playing Field today at 4.30 p.m.

The 2017 Championship opened last Sunday.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related