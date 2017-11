This year’s Final of the Hairoun South East Development (SEDI) Football Championship will be between Volcanoes FC and Awesome FC at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Also in the second semi-final, Volcanoes FC beat Diamond 2-nil yesterday afternoon. The goals came from Hosni Chandler and Keshorn Johnny.

On Saturday 4th, Diamond and United FC will clash in the third place play-off.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place also at the Stubbs Playing Field following Sunday’s Final.









