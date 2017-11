The SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will resumes with matches only on Saturday because of the Hope Playing Field in Vermont on Sunday.

At 2.00 p.m., Sion Hill Masters will face Pastures at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters will clash with Marriaqua Masters at Sion Hill, and at Buccament, COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters will oppose Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters.









