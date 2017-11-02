The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in collaboration with Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will convene a one week training workshop on Chronic Diseases Self-Management, from November 13th to 17th at Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The workshop will be held as part of activities to coincide with World Diabetes Day, which would be commemorated globally on November 14th, under the theme “Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future”.

Participants for this workshop will include Staff Nurses, Nursing Assistants and Community Health Aids. A total of 24 health care professionals are expected to attend this training workshop.

The training is geared towards empowering persons who can assist someone with chronic diseases, like hypertension and diabetes etc., to manage and live a better life, by providing the necessary skills in mastering the symptoms of these lifestyle diseases.

The primary focus will be based on three major underlying skills related to chronic diseases self-management. These include action planning, decision making, and problem solving skills.

Facilitators for the training workshop would be Ms. Rosemary Mockett, Community Nutrition Officer and Ms. Shanika John, Health Promotion Officer from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related