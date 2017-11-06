The Center for Enterprise Development Inc. in collaboration with the SVG Community College – will later this month officially launch the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Club.

The Club which will be officially launched on Friday November 17th – will specifically target students at the College, who have an enterprising spirit or idea, along with those who are already engaged in business activities.

The Entrepreneurship club is a new initiative geared at developing a culture of innovation among young people in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Members of the Club will benefit from a wide range of programmes, including mentorship, technical advice and coaching among other things.

General Manager of the CED, Felix Lewis said they are hoping to develop an ecosystem of support for entrepreneurship in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is encouraging as much participation as possible by students at the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Students at the College are being urged to apply for membership. Application forms are now available from staff at the SVGCC in Villa and Arnos Vale.









