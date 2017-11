MR WILBERT OSCAR LEWIS of Fountain formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Stubbs died on Saturday October 28th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 11th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The viewing and tributes begins at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mt. Coke Methodist yard.









