SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

This afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field, the last two second round matches of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority/St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship will be played at 1:30, defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, who are already into Friday’s Final, will meet Just Graduated Combined. They need to at least draw the match to reach the Final.

At 3:15p.m, All Saints University will play against Year One Technical and Vocational at the same venue.

It’s a must win situation for All Saints University to reach the Final, but they will advance if Just Graduated Combined are beaten by Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies in this afternoon’s first match.









