In the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championships yesterday afternoon, Customs and Finance and Gaymes Pharmacy played to a two all draw at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Goals came from Paul Kirby and Kenson Stoddard of Customs and Finance.

The goals for Gaymes Pharmacy were scored by Shin Boyea and Stephen King.

Toni Combined Stores will meet Eveready Deadly Strikers also at the same venue 4:25p.m today.









