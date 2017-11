The Firms and Industrial Netball Championship took place yesterday, when NBC Radio had a resounding 46-11 victory over C.K Greaves and Company at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In the other match, Ministry of Transport and Works Combined whipped the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 24-19.

The Championship continues tomorrow when the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture take on K.F.C Pacers at 5:15p.m and BRAGSA Pavers clash with Harmony Investment Teachers at 6.15 p.m.









