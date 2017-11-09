NORTH LEEWARD CRICKET NAMED TEAM

The North Leeward Cricket Association has invited 33 players to train and practice for possible selection to the North Leeward Cricket Team for next year’s Premier Division Cricket Championship.

The players are: Michael Joseph, Winston Samuel, Ronique Laborde, Shamon Hooper, Christopher Howe, Elron Lewis, Leshawn Lewis, Vidol Edwards, Javon Samuel, Kentish John, Bennitton Stapleton, Arben Neverson, Elmore Robertson, Tilron Harry, O’Jay Matthews, Otis Matthews, Amansford Richards, Nicklon Alexander, Zimron Providence, Donald Delpesche, Dorson Cottle, Kevin Small, Jadiel Chance, Renaldo Franklyn, Akiel Mason, Sanji John, Allison Samuel, Kmarlir Williams, Maxwell Edwards, Cklan Mckie, Allian Caesar, and Romano Mars.

The Members of the Management are: Dennis Samuel, William Edwards, Reginald Jeffery, Orville Franklyn, Keith O’ Garro and Jules Anthony.

The players and the Management of the Team will meet at 7:00 this evening at the Troumaca Primary School to finalise details for training sessions and also to discuss the Laws of Cricket .









