SVG TABLE TENNIS ELECTED NEW EXECUTIVE

Former Table Tennis International, Orville Haslam is the New President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association.

Haslam was elected to the Office at the Association’s Annual General Meeting yesterday, at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair. He replaces Tyrone Jack and will serve a four-year term.

The other members of the New Executive are: Dennis Gaymes, Vice-President; Asquit Ballah, Secretary; Nixon Louis, Assistant Secretary; Terrence Marksman, Treasurer; and Committee Members, Nick Howard and Sean Stanley.

Yesterday’s meeting also received and adopted the Annual Report of the Association.









