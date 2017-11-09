VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL RESULTS

In the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship yesterday afternoon, Island Blends Success Radio defeated SVG General Services 29-14 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Eveready Future Stars won by default over Star Girls (2) in the second scheduled match.

Sion Hill will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Trail Blazers at 5:00p.m today and New Era Pepper Stars will oppose Buccament Bay Androids at 6:00p.m.

Both matches will also be played at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.









