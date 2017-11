The COMPUTEC/COMSPORT/BDO/ Hairoun Arnos Vale Football League took place yesterday, where Sharpes United had a 3-nil drubbing over Dove FC in a Group “A” match at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Hope International FC will clash with Jebelles FC in a First Division match also at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field 4:30 this afternoon.









