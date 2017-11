Yesterday afternoon’s match in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Hairoun Barrouallie Football Championship between Glebe Strikers and Rillan was not played because both teams failed to show up.

The match was scheduled to play at Keartons Playing Field. At the same venue this afternoon, Sharpes FC 09 will oppose Youngsters FC at 4:30.









