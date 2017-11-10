MRS KENLYN THEKLA BAILEY of Sion Hill Bay died on Saturday October 28th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Wednesday November 15th at the Church of Nazarene, Arnos Vale. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The Bay Hill Apartment Yellow and Blue Buses HU328, HL507 and HE73 will pick up persons from 12:30pm at the Old Shepherd Building at Block 2000, Long Wall at Bailey’s Shop and at the Leeward Bus Terminal to attend the funeral









