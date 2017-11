NW All Star defeated Owia FC 6-2 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon, in a Group “A” match of the Elite Segment in the First Division of the North East Football Championship.

Today at 4.15 p.m., there will be a Premier Division match between Greggs FC and PYOLA FC of Layou also at the same venue.









