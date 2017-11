Sharpes FC 09 gained a 5-1 victory over Beachfront Older Boys yesterday afternoon, in the Rudy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

Two of the goals for Sharpes FC 09 were scored by Dennis Patrick, with one each from Devin Quashie, X-Rand King, and Alanzo Howe.

Alfred Howe netted the single goal for Beachfront Older Boys.

Predators FC (1) of Fitz Hughes will meet Keartons United also at the Petit Bordel Playing Field today at 4.30p.m.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related