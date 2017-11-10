Salvation Army launches Christmas Kettle Appeal

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Salvation Army has announced that it is hoping to achieve One Hundred and 10 Thousand Dollars during the 2017 Christmas Kettle Appeal.

The announcement was made this morning during the official launch of the Annual Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Appeal, which took place in Kingstown this morning – at the General Post Office Gallery.

During his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the General Employees Corporative Credit Union, Lennox Bowman, said the appeal is dedicated towards assisting and meeting the needs of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bowman said the Salvation Army has provided an invaluable service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bowman made a donation of 15 hundred Dollars, 1000 dollars on behalf of GECCU and 500 dollars on behalf of his family.







