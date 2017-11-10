SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FINALS

This year’s French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Inter Divisional Football Championship, will climax this afternoon at Victoria Park.

Staff will meet Students in a Friendly match at 2:00. The third place play-off between Just Graduated Combined and Year One Technical and Vocational will be played at 3:20.

The feature match being the Final between Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies and All Saints Medical will play at 5:00 this afternoon with the Presentations of Awards and Prizes after.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related