SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET FIXTURES

The last round of the preliminary matches in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played this weekend.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters will face Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters at Sion Hill and J & G Sons Glamorgan Masters will take on Marriaqua Masters at Park Hill.

Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters will tackle Bequia Cricket Association Masters also at Sion Hill on Sunday 10:00a.m.

At 2.00 p.m, on Sunday, COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters will meet Pastures Masters at Sion Hill, while Teachers Co-operative Credit Union North East Masters will oppose A, R & G Trucking Ptani Masters at Park Hill.

And at Buccament, North Leeward Masters will play against Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related