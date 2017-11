The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rowing Association will hold an Indoor Rowing Event on 19th November at the E. T Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale.

Competition will be in the Heavyweight and Lightweight Divisions for Men and Women using the Concept (2) Indoor Rowing Machines, and the event include the Senior 1000-metres, 100-metres and 300-metres, and the Junior 100-metres, 300-metres and 500-metres.

Athletics and Boxing will also be part of the Event.









