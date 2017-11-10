Taiwan Makes donation to Government of SVG

The Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan yesterday handed over two containers of supplies to the government through the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, the Family, Gender, Persons with disabilities and Youth.

Minister of National Mobilization, Frederick Stephenson received the donation at a brief ceremony which took place at the Conference Room of the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO.

Minister Stephenson thanked Taiwanese Ambassador Baushaun Ger and the Taiwanese Government and people for their continued generosity.

He said the items will be distributed to Child Care and Early Childhood Institutions, Schools and Organizations which provide garment construction courses.







