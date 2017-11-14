The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force gained a 2-0 victory over Corea’s Distribution in the Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon. Goals came from Rasalo Mc Kie and Kevin Abraham.

This afternoon, there will be no match in the Championship, but Breakaway Masters and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Women will play a friendly match at 4:25 this afternoon as part of preparations for the Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship later this year.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related