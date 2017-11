The Rock Hard Grassroots Men’s Doubles Tennis Championship took place yesterday afternoon, at the Grand View Tennis Court at Villa, when Corey Huggins and Dwayne Bailey defeated Akeem Guy and Akeizo Quammie 9-5 to make a winning start in whose opening was postponed from last week.

This afternoon, Onike Span will meet Charlie Thomas, and Anthony Cain will oppose Akeil Deroche. The tournament is scheduled to end on Sunday afternoon.







