ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ITF JUNIORS

In Antigua and Barbuda yesterday, the Vincentian twin-sisters had mixed fortunes in the International Tennis Federations Junior Championships.

Gabrielle Benn was beaten by number 2 seed, Sydney Clarke of the Bahamas 6-4, 6-2.

Amarlia Benn defeated Alexandra Borkov of the U.S 6-3, 6-3.

The Benn sisters will begin to play in the Girls Doubles today. They will meet the U.S pair of Remi Lesage and Cara Puscasiu.

Today, Amarlia Benn, now in the quarter-finals of the Girls Singles will meet Camille Duggal, the number 3 from Canada.







