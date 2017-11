Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne has commended his Ministry for the progress being made in combatting Diabetes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister’s commendation came in a Radio Address to observe World Diabetes Day yesterday.

World Diabetes Day was observed on Tuesday November 14th under the theme: “Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future”.







