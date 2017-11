The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when SVG General Services and NRPH Clinchers were in winners row at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

SVG General Services gained full points after their opponents Buccament Bay Androids failed to turn up for the match. The other match was a close contest between NRPH Clinchers and Sion Hill. NRPH Clinchers won 54-51.

The Championship will continue tomorrow.







