The St Vincent and the Grenadines Women and Breakaway Masters played to a 2-2 draw in a friendly match at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Asha Richards and Kitana Richards scored a goal each for the National Women’s Team while Urtis Blackette and Deptor Culzac netted for Breakaway Masters.

The match was part of preparations by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Women for this year’s Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship.







