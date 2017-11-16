In the last preliminary match of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship, Corea’s Distribution gained a 3-1 victory over Customs and Finance at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Zeon Lynch, Delroy Browne and Garry Jack scored a goal each for Corea’s Distribution while the goal for Customs and Finance was converted by Paul Kirby.

The Knock-out Championship begins this afternoon starting with a match between Bonadies and Combined Banks. It is scheduled for a 4:00 kick-off at the Grammar School Playing Field.







