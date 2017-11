In yesterday afternoon’s match in the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, Harmony Investment Teachers outplayed CK Greaves defeating them 63-5 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The match between KFC Pacers and BRAGSA Pavers which should have taken place yesterday has been rescheduled.

The Championship will continue on Friday afternoon.







