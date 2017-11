The Grassroots Tennis Club’s Rockhard Men’s Doubles tournament took place yesterday afternoon, the father and son team of Grant and Rio Connell defeated Onike Spann and Charlie Thomas 9-3 in one of matches at the Grand View Tennis Court at Villa.

Corey Huggins and Duane Thomas won the second match with a 9-4 victory over Onike Spann and Charlie Thomas.

This afternoon, Akeimo Quammie and Akeem Guy will meet two top juniors, Akeine and Ato Cain.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related