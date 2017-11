MRS YVONNE PHILLIPS also known as YVONNE JCK of New York formerly of Uptown, Kingstown and St. James, Barbados died on Tuesday November 7th at the age of 89. The viewing takes place this afternoon, Thursday November 16th at the Guarino Funeral Home, Brooklyn, New York from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. There will be a service tomorrow, Friday November 17th at 9:00 am.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related