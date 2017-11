The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship will continue this afternoon at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 5:00, Osco Ball Warriors will meet Third World Man’s Shop and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union will play against Trail Blazers at 6:00.







