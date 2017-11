This year’s National Lotteries Authority/WINLOTT Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the 22nd to the 26th of this month at Victoria Park in Kingstown.

Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and guest team Barbados will contest the Championship.

Dominica, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in September will not participate in the Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related